Against “Eat the Rich”

I had the pleasure of talking with my Substack friendwho writes the excellent newsletter . Elle looks at capitalism from a curious, critical, and nuanced point of view. She and I share a great concern about the current level of economic inequality, and that concern formed the essence of our conversation.
Below are some short clips (1-2 minutes each) from our discussion above.
The rich have awful P/R
Cold as ice: the Bezos-Sanchez wedding
The self-interest of the wealthy is to lessen inequality
Because otherwise when this gilded age breaks it might break very violently and swing from one extreme to another.
Status anxiety
Why inequality leads to an aggregate increase in anxiety and an aggregate decline in happiness.
Elle visits real places where people love their governments
Not an Onion headline.
