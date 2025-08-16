Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Against "Eat the Rich"

Short clips and the full recording from David Roberts and Elle Griffin's live video.
David Roberts
and
Elle Griffin
Aug 16, 2025
Transcript

I had the pleasure of talking with my Substack friend

Elle Griffin
who writes the excellent newsletter
The Elysian Collective
. Elle looks at capitalism from a curious, critical, and nuanced point of view. She and I share a great concern about the current level of economic inequality, and that concern formed the essence of our conversation.

Below are some short clips (1-2 minutes each) from our discussion above.

The rich have awful P/R

Cold as ice: the Bezos-Sanchez wedding

The self-interest of the wealthy is to lessen inequality

Because otherwise when this gilded age breaks it might break very violently and swing from one extreme to another.

Status anxiety

Why inequality leads to an aggregate increase in anxiety and an aggregate decline in happiness.

Elle visits real places where people love their governments

Not an Onion headline.

Question for the comments: How will this gilded age end?

Discussion about this video

