Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Beth T (BethOfAus)
2h

I’m Australian and I’m frightened. To see a country change so rapidly is terrifying. I can see similar elements here in Australia. Sigh. Let’s hope that ‘this too shall pass’.

Jonathan Brownson
2h

It is frightening to me as well. And thanks for giving some background to The Crucible and including it in your assessment of the political climate today

