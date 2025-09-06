Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabel Cowles Murphy's avatar
Isabel Cowles Murphy
5d

If my sons engaged in substantive, intellectual debate with me, it wouldn’t matter whether they dismissed my ideas as wrong. It’s the engagement that’s an act of love and generosity. You gave her a chance to unspool the meaning of these new ideas—maybe more than you would’ve if you’d placated and agreed. And my guess is that, as your mother, she also saw the tenderness of what you were protecting. I love reading about her. What an exceptional person.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Roberts
Michael Arturo's avatar
Michael Arturo
5d

Beautiful homage to your mother, David, may she Rest In Peace.

This is a slight problem with classifying Camus as an absurdist. He was first and foremost an existentialist. Existentialism emerged post-war in France, with its forebearers Jean-Paul Sartre and Albert Camus, with its focus on the futility and meaninglessness of life—a notion rampant through Europe after a brutal and devastating war. “Absurdism” was an offshoot. It primarily came from the theater and almost always consisted of dark humor, hence the phrase later coined “Theater of the Absurd.” Its forebearers were Samuel Beckett and Eugene Ionesco. Whereas existentialism’s primary focus was on the futility of existence, the absurdists took that notion to comedic lengths, as in the two tramps waiting endlessly for a myth to arrive in Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” or Ionesco’s parody of fascism, “Rhinoceros.” Beckett’s play, which is very nearly the same concept as Camus’s “Myth of Sisyphus,” but animated with absurdist comedy. As such, absurdism or “theatre of the absurd” gave existentialism its edge, and for some, a different dimension to the writings of existentialism. Camus’s analogy of Sisyphus had an absurdist twist where it was not originally intended.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by David Roberts and others
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Roberts
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture