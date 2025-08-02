Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth T (BethOfAus)'s avatar
Beth T (BethOfAus)
Aug 2

Fascinating! As an introvert, the chore of attending a function is way down my list of enjoyable social interactions, whereas my half-hour telephone chat with my sister each night is right up there. Intriguing analyses which definitely need review. And yes, society and time spent on different activities has changed. A monthly FaceTime get together with friends is another highlight. As a retiree, life changed once paid work finished too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Roberts
Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
Aug 3

A really interesting post, David. I live on the other side of the world from my sons. I get to see them in person maybe once or twice a year. So talking via video calls is generally the best we've got. And it's a whole lot better than not talking to them at all for six or twelve months at a time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Roberts and others
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Roberts
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture