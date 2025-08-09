Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dylan Hattem's avatar
Dylan Hattem
Aug 9

I’m definitely in the camp of smartphones causing mental health issues, and like many others, have a hard time seeing how they don’t, but applaud the contrarian perspective / stats

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug Hesney's avatar
Doug Hesney
Aug 9

I wish it wasn’t true, but as the father of a 14 year old girl and 10 year old boy - the phones and tablets offer a massive and intense distraction to real life activities and socialization. We believe in responsible use - not draconian bans, so no devices on school nights (including Nintendo, PS5) for the 10 year old, and our daughter has to leave her phone in our room over night.

We also allow a lot of free play and our kids can bike and walk to friends houses. Lack of socialization is not really an issue, as I spend most weekends as my daughter’s uber driver.

That said, I applaud the in-school bans, because distracted kids aren’t learning - but I think the issue is far more nuanced from the front lines of parenting, than the discourse lets on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Roberts
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture