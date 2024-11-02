Weekly personal essays about wealth, class, and capitalism from someone with generational wealth, writing with transparency

A recent happy moment in Rome in front of the Trevi fountain

I wrestle with the moral conundrum and practical aspects of wealth and consider what my responsibilities are to my family and my community.

About Me

I’m 62 years old, married 39 years, three adult children (two married,) two grandchildren, and one Shih Tzu named Sophie. We live in Manhattan.

Sparks From Culture has an active Comments section (usually 100+) that adds valuable perspectives from my diverse reader base

I love comments, especially those that broaden my own thinking. I especially love when subscribers get to “talk” to each other.

While I think posting public comments is great so everyone benefits from your thoughts, many of my subscribers feel more comfortable emailing me directly. So, here’s my email: robertsdavidn@gmail.com.

There’s No Such Thing as a Free Subscriber

To a writer, there's no such thing as a free subscriber. Subscribers devote some portion of your most precious resource––your time––to reading my posts and often commenting on them. I am truly grateful for your attention, and it’s more than enough for me. It’s why I write.

That said, I want to be supportive of Substack, whose revenue model is based on paid subscriptions. So, here’s my solution.

I offer both a free and a paid option, but there is no difference in content or access between paid and free.

As well, all paid subscription revenues will be donated by me to The Robin Hood Foundation, a leading poverty fighting organization in New York City. Robin Hood has a thirty year history of doing innovative and highly impactful work, helping hundreds of not-for-profit organizations with both funding and advice.

The standard paid subscription price is $30 per year.

I asked my friends at Robin Hood what impact a $30 contribution to Sparks From Culture could have on people living in poverty. This is what they came back with:

$30 provides 15+ meals at a food bank.

$30 covers 10 subway rides enabling a mom in shelter to take the subway to find housing and employment.

And in case you want to consider a larger contribution:

$100 pays for 1,000 diapers for a baby in shelter.

$300 will provide health care to an uninsured New Yorker.

So far, about 200 subscribers have elected the paid option.

To find out more about Robin Hood, go here.