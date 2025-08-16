Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Against “Eat the Rich”
Watch now | Short clips and the full recording from David Roberts and Elle Griffin's live video.
Aug 16
•
David Roberts
and
Elle Griffin
26
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
Against “Eat the Rich”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
61
1:18:59
Gen Z Is Fine But Jonathan Haidt Is Not
The Republic of Letters recently ran two articles “debating” the following question: “Is Gen Z The Worst Gen Ever Or Just Tolerably Bad?”
Aug 9
•
David Roberts
63
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
Gen Z Is Fine But Jonathan Haidt Is Not
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
72
Are We Socializing Less Or Socializing Differently
Early one morning this week, my daughter Lauren “FaceTimed” with me.
Aug 2
•
David Roberts
85
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
Are We Socializing Less Or Socializing Differently
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
53
July 2025
Primo Levi, Jeffrey Epstein, And “One-Eyed Men”
One-eyed men in this context are those who look the other way when a horrific crime is taking place.
Jul 26
•
David Roberts
72
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
Primo Levi, Jeffrey Epstein, And “One-Eyed Men”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
60
Rescued By My Father When I Was Sixteen
A summer night in 1978 on the Jersey Shore. This vignette about my father as a quiet hero was top of mind because in the past few weeks my father turned…
Jul 19
•
David Roberts
77
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
Rescued By My Father When I Was Sixteen
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
49
This Is 63 : Against The Wind
This week I answered Sari Botton's excellent Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, available below. Like any superb exercise in self-discovery, her…
Jul 12
•
David Roberts
53
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
This Is 63 : Against The Wind
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
A New Grandchild Brings Out My Better Angels
Our third grandchild was born this week.
Jul 5
•
David Roberts
90
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
A New Grandchild Brings Out My Better Angels
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
56
June 2025
Sliding Doors And My Fear Of The Butterfly Effect
I like the 1998 movie “Sliding Doors;" within the confines of a romantic comedy, it does a good job of demonstrating how small events can have an…
Jun 28
•
David Roberts
83
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
Sliding Doors And My Fear Of The Butterfly Effect
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
54
I Was On An Irreverent Podcast Hosted By Two Funny And Smart Upper East Side Moms
Eva Heyman and Caroline Leventhal host a podcast called Mic’d and Medicated where they unabashedly and fearlessly talk and laugh about topics from body…
Jun 25
•
David Roberts
28
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
I Was On An Irreverent Podcast Hosted By Two Funny And Smart Upper East Side Moms
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
My Conversation with Sachi Takahashi-Rial And Ross Barkan On The NYC Election This Tuesday And Why We Should All Pay More Attention to Local…
A recording from David Roberts's live video
Jun 22
•
David Roberts
,
Sachi Takahashi-Rial
, and
Ross Barkan
31
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
My Conversation with Sachi Takahashi-Rial And Ross Barkan On The NYC Election This Tuesday And Why We Should All Pay More Attention to Local Politics
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
1:14:52
A Substack Live Tomorrow With Ross Barkan and Sachi Takahashi-Rial About The Upcoming NYC Mayoral Election And The Importance Of Local…
Sunday June 22nd at 2:00 pm EDT
Jun 21
•
David Roberts
12
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
A Substack Live Tomorrow With Ross Barkan and Sachi Takahashi-Rial About The Upcoming NYC Mayoral Election And The Importance Of Local Politics
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
I Was A Nightmare Juror
In the summer of 1986, at the age of twenty-four, I convicted two young men of felony assault against a female prostitute. I passed judgment during jury…
Jun 21
•
David Roberts
87
Share this post
Sparks from Culture by David Roberts
I Was A Nightmare Juror
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
81
© 2025 David Roberts
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts