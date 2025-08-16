Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Against “Eat the Rich”
Watch now | Short clips and the full recording from David Roberts and Elle Griffin's live video.
  
David Roberts
 and 
Elle Griffin
Gen Z Is Fine But Jonathan Haidt Is Not
The Republic of Letters recently ran two articles “debating” the following question: “Is Gen Z The Worst Gen Ever Or Just Tolerably Bad?”
  
David Roberts
Are We Socializing Less Or Socializing Differently
Early one morning this week, my daughter Lauren “FaceTimed” with me.
  
David Roberts
July 2025

Primo Levi, Jeffrey Epstein, And “One-Eyed Men”
One-eyed men in this context are those who look the other way when a horrific crime is taking place.
  
David Roberts
Rescued By My Father When I Was Sixteen
A summer night in 1978 on the Jersey Shore. This vignette about my father as a quiet hero was top of mind because in the past few weeks my father turned…
  
David Roberts
This Is 63 : Against The Wind
This week I answered Sari Botton's excellent Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, available below. Like any superb exercise in self-discovery, her…
  
David Roberts
A New Grandchild Brings Out My Better Angels
Our third grandchild was born this week.
  
David Roberts
June 2025

Sliding Doors And My Fear Of The Butterfly Effect
I like the 1998 movie “Sliding Doors;" within the confines of a romantic comedy, it does a good job of demonstrating how small events can have an…
  
David Roberts
I Was On An Irreverent Podcast Hosted By Two Funny And Smart Upper East Side Moms
Eva Heyman and Caroline Leventhal host a podcast called Mic’d and Medicated where they unabashedly and fearlessly talk and laugh about topics from body…
  
David Roberts
My Conversation with Sachi Takahashi-Rial And Ross Barkan On The NYC Election This Tuesday And Why We Should All Pay More Attention to Local…
A recording from David Roberts's live video
  
David Roberts
Sachi Takahashi-Rial
, and 
Ross Barkan
A Substack Live Tomorrow With Ross Barkan and Sachi Takahashi-Rial About The Upcoming NYC Mayoral Election And The Importance Of Local…
Sunday June 22nd at 2:00 pm EDT
  
David Roberts
I Was A Nightmare Juror
In the summer of 1986, at the age of twenty-four, I convicted two young men of felony assault against a female prostitute. I passed judgment during jury…
  
David Roberts
